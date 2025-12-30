Man, 36, charged with forcing family's vehicle to crash in road rage incident near Flint

Six felony charges have been filed in the aftermath of a road rage incident on Dec. 15, during which a family's vehicle was forced off a highway in the Flint, Michigan, area.

Genesee County Sheriff Christopher R. Swanson related the details of the case in a social media video posted Monday. Swanson said the altercation began on northbound U.S. 23 near Interstate 75.

A Livingston County couple, with their two children in the car, was heading north in the right lane of the highway. Another motorist then started tailgating behind them. According to investigators, the motorist was a 36-year-old Michigan man, Tony Charles Lesperance.

Multiple witnesses said they saw a handgun sticking out of the vehicle window during the road rage incident, pointed at the family, Swanson said. As the family's vehicle slowed, the suspect maneuvered his sport utility vehicle to force the family's vehicle off the road and crash.

There were multiple calls to 911 from witnesses.

Lesperance was taken into custody after deputies arrived on the scene. He is charged with two counts each of assault with attempted murder, felonious assault and felony firearm over the incident in Genesee County's Vienna Township, court records show. Bond was set at $50,000 after an arraignment hearing on Dec. 17 in the 67th District Court in Genesee County. A probable cause conference is scheduled for Jan. 8.

In the aftermath, Swanson cautioned people not to get into altercations with other drivers but instead call 911 or pull over if someone appears to be threatening them while on the road.

"Do not let your emotions overcome common sense. Do not pull out a handgun to threaten people just because you may be angry at how people drive if they drive slower, if they're more cautious," the sheriff said.