Sinkhole results in temporary road closure in Brighton

A sinkhole has formed in the City of Brighton, Michigan, resulting in a road closure. 

The Livingston County Emergency Management Agency made that announcement on social media Thursday morning, saying the repairs might take two days. 

The hole is on Flint Road at the intersection of East Liberty Street, which is now barricaded off with traffic detoured around the intersection.  

Crews from the City of Brighton Department of Public Works are making the road repairs. 

"Use alternate routes and drive with caution in the area," the city said in its social media announcement. 

