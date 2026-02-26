Watch CBS News
Local News

Sinkhole forms on Detroit's west side, damages truck that tried to drive through

By
Paula Wethington
Paula Wethington
Web Producer
Paula Wethington is a digital producer at CBS Detroit. She previously held digital content roles at NEWSnet, Gannett/USA Today network and The Monroe News in Michigan. She is a graduate of the University of South Carolina.
Read Full Bio
Paula Wethington

/ CBS Detroit

Add CBS News on Google

A truck became stuck in a sinkhole that formed on Wednesday near Orangelawn Street and Chatham Street in Detroit's west side. 

The cave-in appeared to be several inches deep, based on the impact of the front tires of the truck that sank into the street.

sinkhole-truck-fell-photo.jpg
A truck became stuck in a sinkhole that formed Feb. 25, 2026, on Detroit's west side. CBS News Detroit

The Detroit Water and Sewerage Department said it learned of the sinkhole late Wednesday evening, after a motorist had tried to drive through the area and the front tires of their truck fell into the hole. Water had obscured the depth and impact of the sinkhole. 

The truck was later towed out, and the intersection blocked off, city officials said. 

Repair crews were sent to the area Thursday morning to make repairs. 

In:

© 2026 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue