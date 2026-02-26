Sinkhole forms on Detroit's west side, damages truck that tried to drive through

A truck became stuck in a sinkhole that formed on Wednesday near Orangelawn Street and Chatham Street in Detroit's west side.

The cave-in appeared to be several inches deep, based on the impact of the front tires of the truck that sank into the street.

The Detroit Water and Sewerage Department said it learned of the sinkhole late Wednesday evening, after a motorist had tried to drive through the area and the front tires of their truck fell into the hole. Water had obscured the depth and impact of the sinkhole.

The truck was later towed out, and the intersection blocked off, city officials said.

Repair crews were sent to the area Thursday morning to make repairs.