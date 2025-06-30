Siena Heights University to close at end of 2025-26 academic year

A private university in Adrian, Michigan, has announced it will close at the end of the 2025-26 academic year.

Siena Heights University and its President Douglas Palmer made the announcement Monday, citing "the full support of the Board of Trustees and General Council of the Adrian Dominican Sisters."

The reason cited:

Senior leadership has assessed the financial situation, operational challenges, and long-term sustainability. Despite the dedication of our board, faculty, staff, students, alumni, and supporters, continuing operations beyond the coming academic year is no longer feasible.

The Catholic university was founded in 1919 and offered degrees at the associate, bachelor and master's levels; with majors that included accounting, criminal justice, elementary education, math and religious studies. Playing under the name of the Saints, the student sports programs included cross-country, volleyball and soccer. Siena Heights became co-ed in 1969 and is one of about a dozen Dominican Catholic colleges and universities in the country.

In addition to the main campus in Adrian, the university had what it called "degree completion centers" in Dearborn, Benton Harbor, Monroe, Battle Creek, Kalamazoo, Lansing and Jackson. There were also online classes.

The school's website said more than 90 percent of its undergraduate students received some kind of financial aid.

"For 105 Years, Siena Heights University has been a beacon of light in a world sometimes cast in darkness," said Dr. Douglas B. Palmer, President. "The spirit of Siena Heights will continue long after the institution itself closes its doors because it lives in every graduate, faculty member, and staff person who has been on campus – whether in-person or online."

Efforts will be made to work with students and partner institutions on class and credit transfers with "as little disruption as possible," the school said.

Faculty and staff also will be given transition assistance.

"The intent is to have as full and vibrant an academic year as possible, including academics, athletics, support services, and extracurriculars," the press release said.

"We are deeply grateful to the faculty, staff, students, and alumni who have worked hard decade after decade to make Siena Heights an incredibly special place," Dr. Palmer said. "We look ahead to the next academic year planning all the activities one would normally get including athletics, residential life, and great events that we share with our alumni and entire community."