One person struck by bullet on Warren Avenue, Detroit police investigating

One person was shot and two others were injured while trying to flee the scene amid a shooting shortly after 2 a.m. Monday on Warren Avenue in Detroit.

Detroit Police said the person who was directly hit by gunfire was listed in serious condition. The two who were injured while running off were injured by other material, possibly shrapnel, and their injuries are not considered life threatening.

The incident happened as a group of men were outside a liquor store on Warren Avenue. A vehicle pulled up, shots were fired, and then the vehicle sped off, police said.

A 911 call was made to dispatchers about the shooting.

Police are still talking to potential witnesses and ask that anyone with information on the shooting call the Detroit Police Department's Fifth Precinct or CrimeStoppers at 800-SPEAK-UP.