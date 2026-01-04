3 people shot, 2 others stabbed at Harper Woods event hall during dispute; no arrests

An investigation is underway in Harper Woods, Michigan, after witnesses told police that three people were shot and two others were stabbed at an event hall during a dispute on Saturday night, city officials said.

Officers from Harper Woods and Detroit responded to Platinum Affairs on Kelly Road around 9:20 p.m. for reports of "a large fight" that involved several people being shot and stabbed, according to the Harper Woods Department of Public Safety. They faced a "chaotic scene" and later learned that everyone injured had been taken to the hospital.

Harper Woods officials, citing witnesses, said the three people shot and two people stabbed suffered injuries that were not life-threatening.

According to officials, people at the scene told the officers that the dispute involved "several individuals," though an exact number hasn't been disclosed.

As of Sunday morning, no arrests have been made.

This story is developing. Stay with CBS News Detroit as more information becomes available.