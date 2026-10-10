At least 1 injured in shootout between 2 people on Detroit's east side, police say

Police in Detroit are looking for more witnesses after at least one of two people involved in a shootout on the city's east side Friday evening was injured.

According to officials, the shooting happened on the 11000 block of East McNichols Road at 6:53 p.m. Witnesses told police the victim produced a gun and fired shots at an individual who returned fire, striking the victim.

Police, who haven't disclosed the ages of the two people who exchanged gunfire, said Saturday that the victim wasn't being cooperative with them.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call Crime Stoppers of Michigan at 1-800-773-2587 or the Detroit Police Department's Ninth Precinct at 313-596-5940 or send a tip through Detroit Rewards TV.