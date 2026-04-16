Suspect in custody after reported shooting at Oakland County church, police say

One person was taken into custody after a shooting was reported on Thursday at a church in Oakland County, Michigan.

In a social post, MSP says the Detroit Regional Communication Center received a call about possible shots being fired in the area of Cloverdale and Woodside avenues in Royal Oak Township. Troopers responded to the area and found broken glass from the front door of the God's Grace Missionary Baptist Church.

MSP says there were no reported injuries. First Lt. Mike Shaw says a 23-year-old man from Detroit was arrested and is being pending a review from prosecutors.

Shaw says a firearm that was believed to have been used was seized.