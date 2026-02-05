Shooting erupts during road rage incident along I-75 in Metro Detroit, police say

A shooting erupted during a road rage incident during rush hour traffic on Wednesday in the area of Interstates 75 and 696 in Metro Detroit, Michigan State Police reported.

The altercation happened about 6:30 p.m. as the drivers involved were southbound on I-75. The victim told police he was near the I-696 interchange when a newer model white Jeep approached via the right shoulder amid the slowed traffic.

The Jeep driver then cut off the victim while merging onto the westbound ramp, as he was driving into the eastbound ramp.

While the two drivers were side by side, the Jeep driver opened his door and fired multiple shots toward his vehicle, troopers said. The caller sped off eastbound to avoid further gunfire. The victim's vehicle was struck twice by rounds on the passenger side; there were no reported injuries.

The victim made a 911 call and was directed to the Warren Police Department station for follow-up investigation.

The interchange of southbound I-75 to I-696 / Exit 61 in Royal Oak was temporarily closed later that evening so that police could conduct a K-9 search in the area. State police said they are making efforts to identify the Jeep driver.

"This is another example of a dispute being settled with a handgun," said F/Lt. Mike Shaw. "This caller did the right thing by making themselves safe and notifying 911 as soon as possible."

