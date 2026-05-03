Man, 34, killed in shooting inside Flint home, Michigan State Police say

The Michigan State Police is investigating after it said a 34-year-old man was fatally shot inside a Flint, Michigan, home on Saturday night.

Troopers and officers with the Flint Police Department responded to the shooting on the 5700 block of Edwards Street around 11:10 p.m. The man, from Flint, died at the scene despite life-saving efforts, according to the state agency.

Law enforcement is investigating the incident as a homicide, officials said.

Further details about the shooting have yet to be disclosed.

Anyone with information about it is asked to call Detective Trooper Tanner Davis at 989-590-0719. Those wishing to stay anonymous can call Crime Stoppers of Flint at 1-800-422-5245, use the P3 Tips mobile app or submit a tip here.