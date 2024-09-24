Watch CBS News
Fight leads to shooting outside Detroit Meijer store, police say

By Sara Powers

/ CBS Detroit

(CBS DETROIT) - One person was shot after an argument ensued outside of a Meijer store in Detroit on Tuesday, police said. 

The incident happened at 11 a.m. at the Meijer in the 1300 block of Eight Mile Road, which is in Detroit near the Ferndale border. 

Two people got into an altercation, and one of the suspects pulled out a gun and shot the other person. Police say the victim was taken to a local hospital and is expected to survive. 

The suspect was taken into custody, and there is no threat to the public. 

