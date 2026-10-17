1 injured, 1 in custody after shooting inside business in Dearborn

An individual is injured and another is in custody following a shooting inside a business in Dearborn, Michigan, Saturday evening, police said.

Investigators said several people were shopping inside the business, located in the area of Ford Road and Oakman Boulevard, when a "physical altercation" broke out.

"During the altercation, one individual allegedly produced a handgun and fired multiple rounds inside the business, striking another individual," the Dearborn Police Department said in a Facebook post.

The person hit by the gunfire was transported from the scene for medical treatment, according to police, who added that the suspected shooter is in custody and there is no ongoing threat to the public.

A photo obtained by CBS News Detroit shows Dearborn Police Department cars on a road in Dearborn, Michigan, after a shooting inside a business on Oct. 17, 2026.

Officials said officers responded to the shooting shortly after 6 p.m.

As of Saturday, the investigation into the incident is ongoing.