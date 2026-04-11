Man in critical condition after shooting and carjacking at Detroit gas station

A man is in critical condition after a shooting and carjacking outside a gas station in Detroit on Saturday, according to police.

The man was getting fuel at the business near the intersection of Woodward Avenue and Euclid Street in the Piety Hill neighborhood around 7:35 p.m. According to officials, he walked into the store and was approached by another man as he left.

Police said the man who encountered the victim then fired a shot and stole his car.

According to law enforcement, the victim was taken to the hospital in critical condition. Police haven't disclosed how he was injured or whether the shot hit him.

Law enforcement also hasn't disclosed whether any arrests have been made.

This is a developing story.