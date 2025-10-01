One injured, two in custody after shooting at Detroit's Rosa Parks Transit Center, police say

Police are investigating after one person was shot on Wednesday afternoon at the Rosa Parks Transit Center in Detroit.

Two people were taken into custody, according to DPD.

The shooting happened at about 2:30 p.m. Police say the incident stemmed from a fight between two groups involving approximately 15 to 20 men. Police say a shot was fired, hitting one of the men.

The victim was taken to a hospital for a non-life-threatening injury to his foot.

Police say the crowd of people dispersed, and police arrested two people, identified as the alleged shooter and an accomplice, after reviewing surveillance footage.

An investigation is ongoing. Detroit police say they will submit their investigation to the Wayne County Prosecutor's Office for review.