Shooting leaves 2 teenagers dead in Inkster; investigation underway

Police in Inkster, Michigan, say they're investigating a shooting that left two teenagers dead early Sunday.

Officers responded to the 26000 block of Penn Street around 4:50 a.m. for a report of a male, later identified as a 17-year-old boy, who had been shot and was looking for help. They attempted lifesaving measures on the boy before he was taken to the hospital where he later died, police said.

The officers, while investigating the scene, followed a blood trail leading to a backyard where a firearm was recovered, officials said. Nearby, they found a second person, later identified as a 15-year-old boy, who had been shot. He died at the scene.

Police said there is "no indication of an immediate threat to the public."

Investigators with the Inkster Police Department and Michigan State Police are working to learn the circumstances surrounding the shooting. Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Parker at 313-563-9869 or Detective Sergeant Cobb at 313-236-7903.