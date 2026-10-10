2 people injured in shooting in Taylor; police seek 19-year-old suspect

Police in Taylor, Michigan, say they're looking for a 19-year-old suspect in connection with a shooting that injured two people early Saturday morning.

A 911 operator learned about the shooting near the intersection of Pardee and Wick roads around 4:12 a.m. Officers who responded to the scene found the two people suffering from gunshot wounds, according to police. They were taken to a hospital, where they were in stable condition on Saturday evening.

Investigators have identified Joeseph Garcia of Taylor as a suspect in the shooting. They said Garcia left the scene on foot before police arrived and is believed to be armed with a handgun.

Joeseph Garcia, 19, of Taylor, Michigan. Taylor Police Department

According to police, Garcia is described as standing 5 feet 9 inches tall and weighing roughly 135 pounds.

Anyone with information regarding Garcia is asked to call the Taylor Police Department at 734-287-6611. Police are urging the public not to approach Garcia if found.