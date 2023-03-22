Sheriff: Man kills father-in-law, fatally wounded by deputies in Highland Township

HIGHLAND TOWNSHIP, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - Authorities fatally wounded a Dearborn Heights man after he shot and killed his father-in-law and injured his mother-in-law and wife in Highland Township, the Oakland County Sheriff's Office says.

According to the sheriff's office, the shooting happened at about 8:30 a.m. Wednesday in the 400 block of Delmar Court near South Milford Road.

Deputies say the 42-year-old man's wife called 911 after he smashed a glass door and entered the home. The suspect fired shots, striking the three victims. The father-in-law, 69, died at the scene.

The man's wife, 37, and her mother, 70, were taken to a hospital for treatment.

The suspect was on a second-floor balcony when he was shot by deputies.

"It's hard for me to wrap my head around an individual who can go to the home of someone he professed to love – at least some point in his life – with the intent to kill them," Sheriff Michael Bouchard said in a press release. "Preliminary information leads me to believe that our deputies saved lives today and rushed towards the gunfire. I'm very proud every day of what they do, but today puts an exclamation point on it."

An investigation is ongoing.