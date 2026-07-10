Shelby Township man accused of murdering his stepfather

A Shelby Township, Michigan, man is charged with murder in the fatal shooting of his stepfather.

Trentin Beemer, 37, was arraigned Friday on 11 felony charges, including first-degree premeditated murder, following the fatal shooting of his stepfather at a residence in Dequindre Estates.

Police responded to the residence in the 48000 block of Sandifer Court at approximately 4:23 p.m. on July 9, after reports of a domestic dispute. Officers arrived to find an adult male deceased from gunshot wounds.

Macomb County prosecutors allege Beemer shot his stepfather seven times in the head and neck area. He is also charged with assaulting his sister and with felony firearms.

During his arraignment on Friday, Beemer told the court he has been struggling with mental health issues and was on the wrong medication.

Prosecutors argued Beemer should be denied bond.

Judge Christopher Alayan agreed, citing the danger to the public and the high probability of conviction.

Beemer will now undergo a competency evaluation. He is scheduled to return to court next week for a probable cause conference.