Suspect in custody after man dies in Shelby Township, police say

One person was taken into custody after a man died on Thursday in a possible domestic dispute in Shelby Township, Michigan.

Police responded at about 4:23 p.m. to the 48000 block of Sandifer Court. Police say officers located a man who was later pronounced dead at the scene. Police say the identities of the suspect and the victim have not yet been released.

Police say there is no threat to the public.

An investigation is ongoing. Shelby Township police say they will submit the case to the Macomb County Prosecutor's Office for review.

Authorities have not released any additional information at this time.