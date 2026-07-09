Watch CBS News
Local News

Suspect in custody after man dies in Shelby Township, police say

By
DeJanay Booth-Singleton
Digital Producer, CBS Detroit
DeJanay Booth-Singleton is a digital producer at CBS Detroit. She covers various topics such as crime, business and politics.
Read Full Bio
DeJanay Booth-Singleton

/ CBS Detroit

Add CBS News on Google

One person was taken into custody after a man died on Thursday in a possible domestic dispute in Shelby Township, Michigan.

Police responded at about 4:23 p.m. to the 48000 block of Sandifer Court. Police say officers located a man who was later pronounced dead at the scene. Police say the identities of the suspect and the victim have not yet been released.

Police say there is no threat to the public.

An investigation is ongoing. Shelby Township police say they will submit the case to the Macomb County Prosecutor's Office for review.

Authorities have not released any additional information at this time.

In:

© 2026 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue