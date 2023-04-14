Watch CBS News
Local News

Shelby Township student charged after airdropping threatening photo of gun during school

By Sara Powers

/ CBS Detroit

SHELBY TOWNSHIP, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - A 16-year-old Eisenhower High School student has been charged after airdropping a photo of a gun to students during school. 

The student was charged with a threat of terrorism and using a computer to commit a crime, both 20-year felonies, according to the Macomb County Prosecutor's Office.

On Friday, March 24, the student downloaded a photo of an individual holding a gun, added a threatening phrase to the photo and then airdropped the photo to other students during lunch. 

The student's preliminary examination has not been scheduled yet. 

"Threats to a school, faculty, or students will be charged by my office. We have a zero-tolerance policy in Macomb County. Faculty and students should not be scared to go to school. This nonsense needs to stop," said Macomb County Prosecutor Peter J. Lucido.

First published on April 14, 2023 / 11:06 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.