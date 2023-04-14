Shelby Township student charged after airdropping threatening photo of gun during school

SHELBY TOWNSHIP, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - A 16-year-old Eisenhower High School student has been charged after airdropping a photo of a gun to students during school.

The student was charged with a threat of terrorism and using a computer to commit a crime, both 20-year felonies, according to the Macomb County Prosecutor's Office.

On Friday, March 24, the student downloaded a photo of an individual holding a gun, added a threatening phrase to the photo and then airdropped the photo to other students during lunch.

The student's preliminary examination has not been scheduled yet.

"Threats to a school, faculty, or students will be charged by my office. We have a zero-tolerance policy in Macomb County. Faculty and students should not be scared to go to school. This nonsense needs to stop," said Macomb County Prosecutor Peter J. Lucido.