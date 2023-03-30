Shelby Township student could face charges for airdropping photo of gun

SHELBY TOWNSHIP, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - A student at Eisenhower High School could face charges in connection to a photo of a firearm that was airdropped last week, police said.

Police say on Friday, March 24, they received reports of a threat after a photo of a gun was airdropped to students during school hours.

The Shelby Township Police Department and the Michigan State Police Forensics Crime Lab investigated and identified the phone number and student associated with the airdrop.

Police say charges are pending for the student.

The investigation is ongoing.

"It is important to reiterate that the Shelby Township Police Department will investigate all types of threats to our schools immediately with the goal of holding responsible individuals accountable," said Shelby Township police on Facebook.