Police search for missing teenager in Detroit
DETROIT, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - The Detroit Police Department is searching for a missing teenage girl.
Shaniya Johnson, 16, was last seen in the 7500 block of Mettetal on Jan. 18 around 10:30 p.m., police said.
Johnson is described by police as Black, 5 feet and 7 inches tall, with brown eyes, black hair, and weighs 153 pounds.
It is unknown what she was wearing when she went missing, police said.
Anyone with information can call police at 313-629-4810.
