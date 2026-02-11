Several vehicles stolen from storage lot near Detroit Assembly Complex

A storage lot near the Detroit Assembly Complex – Jefferson Stellantis plant was entered early Wednesday, with multiple vehicles believed to be stolen.

The Detroit Police Department said the incident happened around 3 a.m. in the area of Mack Avenue and Connor Street.

In response to questions about the break-in, the company provided the following statement:

"Stellantis is working with the Detroit Police Department regarding the theft of several vehicles from a lot managed by a third party near the Detroit Assembly Complex - Jefferson. As this is an open investigation, the Company is not providing any additional details on this incident."

Police said they are still investigating.