Several schools in Dearborn closed due to power outages

By Sara Powers

/ CBS Detroit

DEARBORN, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - The Dearborn Public School District announced that several schools are closed Friday due to power outages. 

School officials say the following schools do not have power and will be closed on Friday, Feb. 24:

  • The Heights Campus: Howe, Berry Center and all other schools/programs located on the campus
  • Dearborn High School
  • O.L. Smith Middle School 
  • Long Elementary School 
  • Maples Elementary School 
  • Oakman Elementary School 
  • Haigh Elementary School 

Officials say all other schools will be open on Feb. 24

First published on February 24, 2023 / 10:40 AM

