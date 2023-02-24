Several schools in Dearborn closed due to power outages

DEARBORN, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - The Dearborn Public School District announced that several schools are closed Friday due to power outages.

School officials say the following schools do not have power and will be closed on Friday, Feb. 24:

The Heights Campus: Howe, Berry Center and all other schools/programs located on the campus

Dearborn High School

O.L. Smith Middle School

Long Elementary School

Maples Elementary School

Oakman Elementary School

Haigh Elementary School

Officials say all other schools will be open on Feb. 24