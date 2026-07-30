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Several injured after boat explosion, fire in Macomb County marina

By
Joseph Buczek
Manager of Digital Content and Promotion, CBS Detroit
Joe Buczek is manager of digital content and promotion at CBS Detroit. He previously worked at WWTV, the Grand Traverse Insider, the Leader and the Kalkaskian, the Oakland Press and the Morning Sun.
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Joseph Buczek

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Several people were injured in a boat explosion and fire in a Macomb County marina Thursday afternoon, local authorities said. 

The explosion and fire happened around 1:10 p.m. Thursday at the gas pumps at Tow Boat USA on South River Road in Harrison Township. 

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CBS Detroit

According to the Macomb County Sheriff's Office, several people were injured, and at least three people were taken to local hospitals for treatment. 

Investigators are working to determine the cause of the explosion, but say there is no indication that foul play was involved.

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