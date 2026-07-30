Several injured after boat explosion, fire in Macomb County marina

Several people were injured in a boat explosion and fire in a Macomb County marina Thursday afternoon, local authorities said.

The explosion and fire happened around 1:10 p.m. Thursday at the gas pumps at Tow Boat USA on South River Road in Harrison Township.

CBS Detroit

According to the Macomb County Sheriff's Office, several people were injured, and at least three people were taken to local hospitals for treatment.

Investigators are working to determine the cause of the explosion, but say there is no indication that foul play was involved.