Several guns taken off streets following large bust in Monroe

MONROE, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - Several guns were seized following a large bust in Monroe, the City of Monroe Public Safety Department announced Wednesday.

After hearing gunshots in the area of Godfroy & Noble, Officer Smithers and Ferguson, apprehended one adult male & one juvenile male that were found with firearms from a recent b&e. This led to the recovery of more stolen weapons & ammunition. Good work officers. pic.twitter.com/KcuSHFL7B3 — City of Monroe Public Safety Department MI (@MonroePolicFire) March 29, 2023

Authorities say officers heard gunshots in the area of Godfroy and Noble avenues and discovered one man and a juvenile male with firearms from a recent breaking and entering.

This apprehension then led to the seizure of additional stolen weapons and ammunition.