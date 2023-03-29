Watch CBS News
Several guns taken off streets following large bust in Monroe

/ CBS Detroit

MONROE, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - Several guns were seized following a large bust in Monroe, the City of Monroe Public Safety Department announced Wednesday.

Authorities say officers heard gunshots in the area of Godfroy and Noble avenues and discovered one man and a juvenile male with firearms from a recent breaking and entering.

 This apprehension then led to the seizure of additional stolen weapons and ammunition. 

First published on March 29, 2023 / 9:17 AM

