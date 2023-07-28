Several construction projects happening in Metro Detroit this weekend. Here's a list

(CBS DETROIT) - As construction happens all over Metro Detroit, drivers should make sure to check out this list of road work.

The Michigan Department of Transportation released the list, which includes weekend road and lane closures, and when each specific traffic restriction will be in place.

Here's the list:

I-75:

Oakland - EB/WB Grange Hall Rd at I-75, 1 LANE OPEN, Mon 6am-late Aug.

Oakland - EB/WB Grange Hall Rd RAMP CLOSED to NB/SB I-75, Mon 6am-late Aug.

Oakland - NB I-75, Belford Rd to Saginaw Rd, 1 LANE OPEN, Sat 5am-Mon 7am then opens to 2 LANES thru Tue 9pm.

Oakland - SB I-75, Davisburg Rd to M-15/Ortonville Rd, 1 LANE OPEN, Sat 5am-Sun 12pm.

Oakland - NB I-75, M-15 to Rattalee Lake Rd, 1 LANE OPEN, Sat 5am-Mon 7am.

Oakland - SB I-75, Dixie Hwy to Ortonville, 2 LANES OPEN, Mon 6am-late Aug.

Wayne - NB I-75/Fisher ramp to NB I-75/Chrysler, 1 RAMP LANE OPEN, Sat-Sun 7am-7pm.



I-94:

Macomb - WB I-94, County Line Rd to M-29/23 Mile, 1 LANE OPEN, Fri 7am-Mon 6am.

Macomb - EB I-94, 12 Mile to Gratiot, 1 LANE OPEN, Sat-Sun 4am-10am.

Macomb - Gratiot RAMP CLOSED to EB I-94, Sat-Sun 4am-3pm.

Wayne - EB I-94 RAMP CLOSED to Conner St, Sat-Sun 7am-7pm.

Wayne - EB I-94 RAMP CLOSED to NB M-3/Gratiot, Sat-Sun 7am-7pm.



I-96:

Wayne - WB I-96 RAMP CLOSED intermittently to NB US-24/Telegraph, Fri 9am-12pm.

Wayne - WB I-96 Local CLOSED intermittently at W Outer Dr, Fri 9am-12pm.

Wayne - NB W Outer Dr CLOSED intermittently at EB I-96, Fri 1pm-3pm.

Wayne - NB/SB Chicago St CLOSED at I-96, Mon 7am-mid Aug.



I-696:

Oakland - EB I-696 RAMP CLOSED to Hilton/Campbell, Sat 7:30am-5pm.

Oakland - EB Hilton/Campbell RAMP CLOSED to EB I-696, Sat 7:30am-5pm.



M-1: (Woodward Ave)

Oakland - NB/SB M-1, 8 Mile to I-696, 1 LANE OPEN nightly, Mon-Sun 6, 9pm-6am



M-3: (Gratiot)

Macomb - NB M-3, Remick Dr to Wellington Cresent, 2 LANES OPEN, Mon 5am-10pm.

Wayne - SB M-3 RAMP CLOSED to WB I-94, Sat-Sun 7am-7pm.



M-5: (Grand River)

Wayne - NB M-5, W Grand Blvd to Scotten St, 2 LANES OPEN, Mon 9am-11am.



M-10: (Lodge)

Wayne - SB M-10, Chicago Blvd to Grand Blvd, 2 LANES OPEN, Fri 9:30am-Sun 4:30pm.



M-24:

Oakland - SB M-24, north of Clarkston Rd, 1 LANE OPEN intermittently, Mon 9am-Thu 3pm.



M-39: (Southfield Fwy)

Wayne - NB M-39 Service Dr, CLOSED intermittently, Plymouth Rd to I-96, Fri 1pm-3pm.

Wayne - SB M-39 Service Dr, CLOSED intermittently, I-96 to Plymouth Rd, Fri 9am-12pm.



M-59:

Oakland - EB/WB M-59 CLOSED, West of Pontiac Lake Rd, Sat 7am-10am.



M-102: (8 Mile)

Wayne - WB 8 Mile, Lahser to Berg, 2 LANES OPEN, Fri 7am-8/18.

Wayne - WB 8 Mile, M-53/Van Dyke to M-1/Woodward, 2 LANES OPEN nightly, Mon-Sun 9pm-5am.

US-12: (Michigan Ave)

Wayne - EB US-12 at Military, near Monroe, 1 LANE OPEN, Mon 7am-Wed 4pm.

US-24: (Telegraph)

Wayne - NB US-24 RAMP CLOSED intermittently to EB I-96, Fri 1pm-3pm.