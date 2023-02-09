Bed Bath & Beyond closing 7 more stores in Michigan

(CBS DETROIT) - Bed Bath & Beyond is closing more stores across the United States, seven of which are in Michigan.

According to the company, the following stores are closing:

Flint (G-3605 Miller Road) Holland (3050 Beeline Road Suite 30) Okemos (1982 West Grand River Ave.) Portage (5930 S. Westnedge Ave.) Saginaw (4420 Bay Road) Troy (650 John R. Road) Westland (35615 Warren Road)

MORE: 3 key mistakes that doomed Bed Bath & Beyond

The company previously closed 10 other stores in the state last month:

Farmington Hills (31075 Orchard Lake Road) Northville (Northville Retail Center, 17223 Haggerty Road) Auburn Hills (4780 Baldwin Road) Ann Arbor (3645 Washtenaw Ave.) Muskegon (5540 Harvey St.) Brighton (8467 W. Grand River) Lansing (5845 W. Saginaw Highway) Walker (Green Ridge Square, 3410 Alpine Avenue NW) Chesterfield (50551 Waterside Drive) White Lake Township (9050 Highland Rd.)

More than 400 stores have closed in the last year.