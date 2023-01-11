Bed Bath & Beyond closing 10 stores in Michigan

(CBS DETROIT) - Bed Bath & Beyond announced more store closures Tuesday, with 10 stores in Michigan being affected by these closures.

A Bed Bath & Beyond location permanently closing in White Lake, Michigan, US, on Saturday Sept. 24, 2022. Bed Bath & Beyond Inc.Â is starting to close down and liquidate 56 stores as part of a wide-ranging turnaround plan, which the troubled retailer is betting will rekindle some of its lost appeal with US shoppers. Photographer: Matthew Hatcher/Bloomberg via Getty Images Bloomberg

The company says that store closures are happening in certain areas so that resources can be allotted to areas with a higher customer demand.

In addition to this, Bed Bath & Beyond says they will cut its corporate workforce by 20%, which is expected to save the company $250 million.

A "Store Closing" sign at a Bed Bath & Beyond location in Farmington Hills, Michigan, US, on Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022. Bed Bath & Beyond Inc.Â is starting to close down and liquidate 56 stores as part of a wide-ranging turnaround plan, which the troubled retailer is betting will rekindle some of its lost appeal with US shoppers. Photographer: Matthew Hatcher/Bloomberg via Getty Images Bloomberg

Here are the ten stores that are closing in Michigan:

Farmington Hills (31075 Orchard Lake Road) Northville (Northville Retail Center, 17223 Haggerty Road) Auburn Hills (4780 Baldwin Road) Ann Arbor (3645 Washtenaw Ave.) Muskegon (5540 Harvey St.) Brighton (8467 W. Grand River) Lansing (5845 W. Saginaw Highway) Walker (Green Ridge Square, 3410 Alpine Avenue NW) Chesterfield (50551 Waterside Drive) White Lake Township (9050 Highland Rd.)

The company has not announced specific dates for each store closure yet.