Servers calling on Michigan Legislature to save tipping system

(CBS DETROIT) - Restaurant workers gathered in Birmingham, Michigan, on Friday to call on lawmakers to save tipping in the state.

Earlier this summer, the Michigan Supreme Court reversed a 2018 move by the state legislature called "Adopt and Amend," setting forth a new minimum wage and beginning the process of phasing out the tipped wage in Michigan. Some tipped workers are warning that this move could be devastating.

"I think with this going through that a lot of small businesses will have to close their doors," said Kacey Mullins, a bartender at Buffalo Wild Wings.

Michigan currently has a subminimum wage for tipped workers: $3.93 an hour, which businesses like restaurants can pay their servers. However, the wages businesses have to pay will go up next February.

"Small businesses already barely have enough money to pay the servers the minimum wage that it is right now and they're not going to get as good clientele coming in to pay their servers because the servers won't be there for them," said Mullins. "So a lot of small businesses will have to close their doors."

According to the Michigan Supreme Court ruling, the tipped wage will gradually be phased out each year until 2029. However, servers and lawmakers are calling on the legislature to save the tipped wage.

"We have a chance as a legislature to talk about how do amend that current proposal to better fit Michigan," said state Sen. Michael Webber. "This was a proposal that was brought from out of state to Michigan there's other states that have done it. I don't think it's a good solution for Michigan and I think hopefully there will be bipartisan support to change it."

In response to calls on the legislature to make changes, Amber McCann, spokeswoman for Michigan Speaker of the House Joe Tate, tells CBS News Detroit in a statement that Tate understands workers and businesses alike need stability to operate.

"I expect conversations with stakeholders, caucus members, and colleagues in the Senate to continue in the coming weeks but no specific decisions have been made regarding potential legislative action," said Amber McCann.

The Michigan legislature is expected to reconvene briefly in September.