Serial arsonist found incompetent to stand trial after setting Macomb County work van on fire

(CBS DETROIT) - A serial arsonist has been found incompetent to stand trial in connection to burning a Macomb County work van in a parking structure in January.

Jesse Young, 36, of Detroit, appeared in court and was found incompetent to stand trial, but he will undergo competency restoration, according to the Macomb County Prosecutor's Office. He is expected to regain competency through treatment and will appear in court again on July 24.

"As a prosecutor, our primary duty is to seek justice and protect our communities," said Macomb County Prosecutor Peter J. Lucido. "In this case the defendant has been found incompetent to stand trial at this time. However, mental health professionals are assisting the defendant in regaining competency so that he may face the charges against him."

At about 2 a.m. on Sunday, Jan. 29, Young set a Macomb County work van on fire on the first floor of a parking structure connected to the county's Administration Building.

The Macomb County Sheriff's Office and the Mt. Clemens Fire Department responded to the scene and extinguished the fire.

Young was charged with third-degree arson and fourth-degree arson.