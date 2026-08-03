Authorities clean up fuel after semi-truck overturns into Oakland County lake

A hectic day on Pine Lake in West Bloomfield, Michigan, as workers spent hours attempting to tow a semi-truck out of the lake after it overturned on Monday, and clean up the gas that leaked into the private lake.

The driver escaped the vehicle safely and suffered a minor leg contusion, police say.

"I was talking to a couple other people, and they were saying that his tire got possibly stuck in the gravel and it had tipped," said Tori Ramfos from West Bloomfield.

West Bloomfield police say at about 6:24 p.m., the 42-year-old driver lost control after the rear tires began sliding on dirt while navigating a curve. Police say the truck drove off the roadway and turned on its side into the lake. Alcohol and drugs do not appear to be factors, police say.

Police say a small amount of fuel leaked into the lake. The Oakland County Hazmat, the Oakland County Sheriff's Office Technical Rescue Team and environmental cleanup personnel began cleanup efforts immediately, police say.

Dozens of people, both on their boats and in the neighborhood near the crash, stopped what they were doing Monday evening to see the truck lying flat in the water.

"So we got on our golf cart, and we came over here, and we saw it, and it's just so crazy. We're just so thankful the driver is OK," said Ramfos.

Workers spent hours both attempting to tow the semi out of the lake and also cleaning up the gas that leaked into the private Oakland County lake. CBS Detroit heard from people in the community who say first responders were able to clean up most of the small amount of gas that leaked into the water.