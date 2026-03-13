Second possible measles case under investigation in Washtenaw County

A second resident of Washtenaw County, Michigan, is suspected to have measles, as local health officials continue an investigation about potential cases and exposure sites.

This suspected case is a person who is a close contact of a measles case reported on Wednesday, the Washtenaw County Health Department said Friday. Neither individual was vaccinated against measles, the department said.

There are also two more locations added to the list of areas where people may have been exposed to the contagious disease. Those places are Crunch Fitness in Ypsilanti, possible exposure from 5 to 8:40 p.m. on March 4; and Briarwood Mall in Ann Arbor, possible exposure from 3 to 6:30 p.m. on March 5. The health department says the measles virus can live for up to two hours in the air.

"Unfortunately, we expect to see additional cases in exposed, unvaccinated individuals, as measles is very contagious," said Juan Luis Marquez, MD, MPH, medical director with Washtenaw County Health Department. "We urge people to protect themselves and their families with MMR vaccination if they haven't already."

The Washtenaw County Health Department is working with the Wayne County Health Department and the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services on the disease investigation.