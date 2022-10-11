Search continues for man missing in Lake Erie

FRENCH TOWNSHIP, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - The search for a man who went missing in Lake Erie continues Tuesday, according to Monroe County Sheriff's office.

Police responded to a call about a distressed swimmer around 7:18 p.m. on Monday within the Sterling State Park in Monroe County's Frenchtown Township.

Sheriff Troy Goodnough saying that an adult male was reported to be in the water, yelling for help and struggling to stay afloat. "Upon arrival, first responders were unable to locate the missing person and it was further reported that he may have gone under the water approximately 300 feet off shore. The Monroe County Sheriff's Office Dive Team and the Drone Team responded to the scene toassist. An extensive underwater search was conducted, however the victim remains missing at this time. At 3:30 a.m., the search for the victim was temporarily suspended," until daylight hours.

Authorities are not releasing the name of the victim at this time.

The Frenchtown Township Fire Department, Estral Beach Fire Department, Monroe City Fire Department, Monroe Community Ambulance and the United States Coast Guard assisted at the scene.

Authorities are asking anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact the Monroe County Sheriff's Office at 734-240-7530.