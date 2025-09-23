Threat against Michigan school deemed not credible, authorities say

2 dead in I-96 fiery crash, Experts react to Tylenol and autism claims, and other top stories

The Monroe County Sheriff's Office says a threat that was made against Triump Academy in Monroe, Michigan, was determined to be not credible.

Authorities say that on Monday, a student received text messages from an unknown number. The messages included photos of firearms that "indicated potential violence against the school," according to the sheriff's office. The student reported the message to the school staff on Tuesday.

Authorities say the person who allegedly sent the message was identified, and the investigation deemed the threat not credible. The sheriff's office says it will submit the case to the Monroe County Prosecutor's Office for potential charges.

The sheriff's office did not release any additional information about the people involved due to their age.

"The safety of the students and staff remains our highest priority. We commend the individual who reported this threat for their vigilance. We take all threats seriously and will continue to work closely with our school district partners to maintain a safe learning environment," the sheriff's office said in a new release.

Anyone with information on the reported threat is asked to call the Monroe County Central Dispatch at 734-249-7070. Anonymous tips can be submitted to Crime Stoppers at 800-Speak Up.