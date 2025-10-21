Threat made against Michigan school was generated using AI, officials say

School officials at Kingston Community Schools in Kingston, Michigan, say a threat made against a school over the weekend was generated using artificial intelligence.

In a statement on the district's Facebook page, Superintendent Shona Vennevy says an investigation determined that the threat that used a student's photo was not real.

"At this time, there is no credible or ongoing threat to our students, staff, or school community," Vennevy said. "Our top priority remains the safety and well-being of everyone on campus. We are continuing to work closely with law enforcement to ensure our school remains a safe and secure environment for all."

The Kingston Village Police Department said it has identified the students involved, and they have been removed from the school. The case was submitted to the Tuscola County Sheriff's Office for review of possible charges.

In response to the threat, Kingston police said it increased their police presence at the schools on Monday, Oct. 20.

"We want to make it clear that any threat—whether made seriously or as a "joke"—is never taken lightly. Such actions can cause fear and disruption within our schools and carry severe criminal and disciplinary consequences," Kingston police said in a Facebook post.