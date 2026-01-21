School closings reported as Wednesday's winter weather affects travel

A winter weather advisory is in effect for much of the day Wednesday, Jan. 21, in Southeast Michigan.

The CBS News Detroit weather team has declared Wednesday to be a NEXT Weather Alert Day, and a CBS News Detroit team has been out checking the roads.

The snowfall began early in the morning, and the snow on top of existing road conditions has resulted in some school closings. The list includes districts in Lenawee, Monroe, Oakland and Wayne counties.

See the list of school closures below: