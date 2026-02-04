Ex-Michigan school bus driver sues district, claims she was fired after offering candy with religious messages

A former school bus driver is suing Mattawan Consolidated Schools, alleging wrongful termination after offering bags of candy to students, some of which contained "brief Christian messages."

The federal lawsuit, filed in December 2025, claims that Sarah Robinson was told in April 2025 that she could resign or be fired after she handed out the bags on different holidays, including Halloween, Christmas, Easter and Good Friday. According to the lawsuit, students were not required to take bags, and Robinson offered bags that accommodated other religions or did not include religious messages.

CBS News Detroit contacted the district and Superintendent Randall Fleenor for comment and is waiting to hear back.

According to the lawsuit, the bags were distributed during the 2024-2025 school year. The lawsuit claims that a supervisor told Robinson in November 2024 that she could continue handing them out as long as they were optional. However, the district allegedly reversed that policy a few months later and instructed Robinson not to reference Jesus.

The lawsuit claims that footage from the bus showed Robinson never forced the students to take a candy bag and that some parents thanked her. The lawsuit alleges the district did not review the footage before terminating Robinson.

The lawsuit claims that Robinson offered not to distribute bags if she could keep her job, but was denied by the district. The lawsuit claims that the district listed Robinson's termination as "misconduct" to the Michigan Unemployment Insurance Agency, but it was reversed in an appeal.

The lawsuit also claims that "Other employees distributed holiday items or shared other materials without discipline."

The lawsuit claims that Robinson was the only employee "disciplined and terminated for religious expression." The lawsuit also alleges that Robinson was investigated by the district and "treated as if she had committed intentional wrongdoing."

The lawsuit is demanding back pay from the time Robinson was fired, as well as front pay if her reinstatement is not an option.