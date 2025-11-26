Salvation Army's Bed and Bread Truck helps those in need at Thanksgiving

On the day before Thanksgiving, organizations across Metro Detroit are gearing up for a day to help their neighbors, sharing gratitude and support for those in need.

"Every single time I do volunteer, I'm reminded of the humanity of the city of Detroit," said volunteer Nicole Felix.

Felix says she couldn't imagine spending it anywhere but with the Salvation Army.

"Meeting the people, hearing their stories, the gratitude, and it's really served as a way for me to be able to teach my kids what service looks like, and that when you can help, you should," said Felix.

On Wednesday, Felix joined her Meridian Health teammates to load up the organization's bed & bread trucks with nearly 1,000 coats, hats and gloves to hand out to adults and children in need.

"As we think around the community need, a lot of it's the listening, but also the importance for us to show up and actually do the work," said Patty Graham, plan president & CEO of Meridian Health.

Along with a warm Thanksgiving meal, the trucks travel throughout the city, also offering a safe place to stay.

"No matter what the day is, what the holiday is, we are out serving every single day of the year," said Jamie Winkler.

Salvation Army Great Lakes executive director Jamie Winkler says their teams are working around the clock to make sure they can reach as many people as they can and encourages others to do so as well.

"We want to keep families housed. We want to keep food on the table. We want to keep the heat going on," said Winkler.