Detroit police search for missing 16-year-old girl

CBS News Detroit Digital Brief for Feb. 1, 2024

DETROIT, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - The Detroit Police Department is searching for a missing 16-year-old girl.

Sahana McCowan was last seen on Jan. 29 close to 7:30 p.m. in the 14000 block of Mayfield.

She is described by police as Black, 5 feet and 2 inches tall, has dark brown hair, and brown eyes, and weighs 125 pounds.

McCowan was last seen wearing blue jeans, a white sweater, and white and black Nike Dunks.

Anyone with information can call police at 313-596-5940.