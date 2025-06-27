Watch CBS News
Local News

Saginaw man faces 30 years in federal prison over assault, witnessing tampering on Isabella Reservation

By
Paula Wethington
Paula Wethington
Web Producer
Paula Wethington is a digital producer at CBS Detroit. She previously held digital content roles at NEWSnet, Gannett/USA Today network and The Monroe News in Michigan. She is a graduate of the University of South Carolina.
Read Full Bio
Paula Wethington

/ CBS Detroit

Jobbie Nooner safety reminders; court case updates; sports, weather and other top stories
Jobbie Nooner safety reminders; court case updates; sports, weather and other top stories 04:00

A Michigan man was sentenced to 30 years in prison on federal charges relating to the assault of a woman who was his former girlfriend. 

Michael Lee Johnson, 45, of Saginaw, was sentenced Thursday by U.S. District Judge Linda Parker in Detroit, according to the announcement from U.S. Attorney Jerome F. Gorgon Jr. He had been convicted by a jury on Nov. 1 on charges of unlawful imprisonment, strangulation of an intimate or dating partner, suffocation of an intimate or dating partner, interstate domestic violence and six counts of witness tampering. 

The assault took place on the Isabella Indian Reservation, and the woman is Native American, the district attorney's office said. 

The Saginaw Chippewa Police Department and the Federal Bureau of Investigation worked on the case. 

The circumstances related at the trial stated that the victim had broken her relationship with Johnson and afterwards, his parole agent told him to leave the home. 

Instead, he stayed. 

After she got home from work, she was assaulted, and was assaulted again later that day in front of her children. 

"In an effort to conceal his crimes, Johnson witness tampered in various ways," the district attorney's office added. 

Paula Wethington

Paula Wethington is a digital producer at CBS Detroit. She previously held digital content roles at NEWSnet, Gannett/USA Today network and The Monroe News in Michigan. She is a graduate of the University of South Carolina.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.