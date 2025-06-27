Saginaw man faces 30 years in federal prison over assault, witnessing tampering on Isabella Reservation

A Michigan man was sentenced to 30 years in prison on federal charges relating to the assault of a woman who was his former girlfriend.

Michael Lee Johnson, 45, of Saginaw, was sentenced Thursday by U.S. District Judge Linda Parker in Detroit, according to the announcement from U.S. Attorney Jerome F. Gorgon Jr. He had been convicted by a jury on Nov. 1 on charges of unlawful imprisonment, strangulation of an intimate or dating partner, suffocation of an intimate or dating partner, interstate domestic violence and six counts of witness tampering.

The assault took place on the Isabella Indian Reservation, and the woman is Native American, the district attorney's office said.

The Saginaw Chippewa Police Department and the Federal Bureau of Investigation worked on the case.

The circumstances related at the trial stated that the victim had broken her relationship with Johnson and afterwards, his parole agent told him to leave the home.

Instead, he stayed.

After she got home from work, she was assaulted, and was assaulted again later that day in front of her children.

"In an effort to conceal his crimes, Johnson witness tampered in various ways," the district attorney's office added.