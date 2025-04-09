Detroit Zoo reports death of its camel Rusty

Investigators search home linked to burned bodies; new tariffs start against China; and more stories

One of the camels that was a visitor favorite at Detroit Zoo has died, the zoo reported Tuesday.

"With heavy hearts, we announce the passing of Rusty, the beloved male Bactrian camel, who was compassionately euthanized last week," the announcement said. "Rusty will be missed by all of us at the Detroit Zoo."

Rusty arrived in 2009 from the Brookfield Zoo, and while in Detroit formed a deep bond with his mate Suren. The pair raised four offspring.

The Bactrain camels are known for having two distinctive humps that store fat, to help provide energy to the animal when food is limited in the wild.

"Though he was a bit shorter in stature than most camels, his thick, dark coat and strong, stocky build made him an unforgettable presence. His full winter coat was truly a sight to behold!," the zoo said in its report. "We are deeply grateful to our dedicated veterinary and animal care teams who supported Rusty through his later years."

The Detroit Zoo camel known as Rusty. Detroit Zoo