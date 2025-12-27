Russian strikes on Kyiv kill 1, wound dozens ahead of Trump-Zelenskyy meeting

Russia attacked Ukraine's capital with missiles and drones early Saturday morning, killing one person and wounding 27 others, a day before talks between Ukraine and the U.S., local authorities said. Explosions boomed across Kyiv as the attack began in early morning and continued for hours.

The attack came as Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy prepares to meet with President Trump in Florida on Sunday for further talks in an effort to end the nearly four-year-old war.

"This attack is Russia's answer on our peace efforts. It really shows that (Russian President Vladimir) Putin doesn't want peace," Zelenskyy said after stopping in Canada to meet with Prime Minister Mark Carney in Halifax, Nova Scotia.

The Russian Defense Ministry said Saturday that it carried out a "massive strike" overnight, using "long-range precision-guided weapons from land, air, and sea, including Kinzhal hypersonic aeroballistic missiles" and drones, on energy infrastructure facilities "used by the Ukrainian Armed Forces," as well as "Ukrainian military-industrial complex enterprises."

The ministry said the strike came in response to Ukraine's attacks on "civilian objects" in Russia.

Earlier on Saturday, the ministry said its air defenses shot down seven Ukrainian drones over the Russian regions of Krasnodar and Adygeya overnight.

Poland scrambled fighter jets and closed airports in Lublin and Rzeszow near the border with Ukraine for several hours during the Russian attacks, the country's armed forces command said on X. There was no violation of Polish airspace, it said. Civil aviation authority Pansa said the two airports had since resumed operations. It was unclear what caused the alert in Poland when the Russian attacks were focused on Kyiv, which is far from the border.

Russia targeted Ukraine with almost 500 drones and 40 missiles of various types, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said in a post on Telegram. The main target was energy and civilian infrastructure in Kyiv, he said. In some districts of the region there is no electricity or heating because of the attacks, he added.

"There have been many questions these days. Where is the Russian response to the proposals to end the war, which were made by the United States and the world?" Zelenskyy said Saturday. "Russian representatives hold long talks, in reality the 'Kinzal' and 'Shaheds' speak for them," he added, a reference to certain types of missiles and drones.

"His scream is still in my ears"

There were over 10 damaged residential buildings in the attack, said Interior Minister Ihor Klymenko, in a post on Telegram. People were being evacuated from under the rubble of collapsed buildings.

Olena Karpenko, 52, heard a man as he burned to death in the attack. "His scream is still in my ears. I can't believe it," she said, weeping.

Karpenko said they heard a sudden explosion at the nearby thermal power plant, followed by a stronger blast that shook the windows of her home. Then came the hit on her building.

Rescuers work on the scene of a building damaged by a Russian attack in Kyiv, Ukraine, Saturday, Dec. 27, 2025. Efrem Lukatsky / AP

"I saw how the apartment was burning, there was a fire and we heard a man's screams, begging for help," she said.

Two children were among those wounded in the attack, which hit seven locations across the capital, the head of the Kyiv Military Administration, Tymur Tkachenko, in a statement on Telegram. A body was found under the rubble of one damaged building, he said.

"In fact, the entire center of Kyiv was under attack by drones," he said, adding that Russia was sending a message that "it is raising the stakes in this war."

A fire broke out in an 18-story residential building in the Dnipro district of the city, and emergency crews rushed to the scene to contain the flames. A 24-story residential building in the Darnytsia district was also hit, Tkachenko said, and more fires broke out in the Obolonskyi and Holosiivsky districts.

In the wider Kyiv region, the strikes hit industrial and residential buildings, according to Ukraine's Emergency Service. In the Vyshhorod area, emergency crews rescued one person found under the rubble of a destroyed house.

Russia claims territorial gains



In what could be viewed as an effort to further ramp up pressure on Ukraine before the Zelenskyy-Trump talks, the Kremlin on Saturday night released a video of Putin in military fatigues receiving reports from top military officials in an unidentified military command post.

Russia's General Staff chief, Gen. Valery Gerasimov, reported to Putin that the Russian troops have taken full control of Myrnohrad in the Donetsk region — Russia uses the old Soviet name of the city, Dimitrov — the city of Huliaipole in the Zaporizhzhia region, and a few other settlements.

There was no immediate comment from Ukrainian officials. Ukraine's General Staff reported attempts by Russian forces "to push Ukrainian defenders from their positions" in a number of areas, including Myrnohrad, and Kyiv's forces repelling "enemy attempts to advance" in the areas of Huliaipole and Bilohiria.

Putin said that "if Kyiv authorities are not willing to end the matter peacefully, we will achieve all the goals we have in the special military operation by military means."

Zelenskyy travels to meet Trump

According to the Agence France-Presse, while in Canada, Zelensky also held a conference call in which he briefed European Union, NATO and European leaders, who gave him their "full support" per German Chancellor Friedrich Merz.

EU chief Ursula von der Leyen said in a social media post they welcomed "a just and lasting peace that preserves Ukraine's sovereignty and territorial integrity."

Carney announced $1.8 billion worth of economic assistance to Ukraine that helps unlock financing from the International Monetary Fund and the World Bank for reconstruction and development.

In a series of social media posts Saturday evening, Zelenskyy said Ukraine is working with the U.S. on a recovery roadmap to 2040. He estimated that Ukraine will need "somewhere around" $700 billion to $800 billion "for reconstruction.

In one post, Zelenskyy made several requests to the U.S. and Europe, including air defenses and weaponry — which he said are "currently insufficient" — along with money and drones.

Zelenskyy has said he would prioritize discussing security guarantees for Ukraine when he meets with Mr. Trump. The U.S. has committed to providing guarantees that mirror the NATO alliance's Article 5, which means an attack on Ukraine would trigger a collective military response from the U.S. and its allies. But key details need to be worked out.

Territorial concessions are the most sensitive of issues the two leaders will discuss, including the Donetsk region and the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant. Zelenskyy reiterated that Ukraine would never recognize any territory as Russian "under any circumstances."

"But the most important issue I want to stress today is security guarantees. Beyond territorial issues and the ZNPP (nuclear plant), security guarantees are critically important for us," he said.