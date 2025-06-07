Oakland County woman charged with murder in death of her 66-year-old mother

Court hearing on agroterrorism plot; poor air quality continues in Michigan; and more top stories

Court hearing on agroterrorism plot; poor air quality continues in Michigan; and more top stories

Court hearing on agroterrorism plot; poor air quality continues in Michigan; and more top stories

A Royal Oak, Michigan, woman has been charged with murder in the death of her 66-year-old mother.

According to court records, Jennifer Cataldo, 45, was charged Friday with one count of first-degree premeditated murder.

The Royal Oak Police Department says the 66-year-old woman, identified as Leslie Cataldo, called for police assistance at an apartment on the 3600 block of Crooks Road on Wednesday around 7:40 p.m. She said her daughter, later identified by police as Jennifer Cataldo, was experiencing a mental health crisis and needed to be taken to the hospital.

Responding officers saw signs of a struggle while speaking with Jennifer Cataldo, police say. They entered the apartment and found Leslie Cataldo unresponsive with a life-threatening neck wound. She was taken to the hospital where she died on Thursday.

Jennifer Cataldo was taken into custody at the scene.

If convicted, she faces up to life in prison.

A probable cause conference for Jennifer Cataldo is scheduled for June 13.

If you or someone you know is in emotional distress, get help from the Suicide and Crisis Lifeline by calling or texting 988. Trained crisis counselors are available 24 hours a day to talk about anything.

In addition, help is available from the National Alliance on Mental Illness, or NAMI. Call the NAMI Helpline at 800-950-6264 or text "HelpLine" to 62640. There are more than 600 local NAMI organizations and affiliates across the country, many of which offer free support and education programs.