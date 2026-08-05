Oakland County woman charged in hit-and-run crash that injured 8-year-old

A woman faces charges in the aftermath of a hit-and-run crash that critically injured an 8-year-old boy in Royal Oak Township, Michigan State Police reported.

The crash, which happened on July 19, was in the area of Eight Mile Road near Wyoming Avenue. While troopers were not certain where the child was coming from or going, earlier reports were that they may have been coming from the Detroit side of the road and walking toward Royal Oak Township.

The driver then fled the scene.

After an extensive investigation, state troopers said, detectives identified the vehicle involved and served a search warrant at a home in Oakland County, where the vehicle was located.

Ty Anne Lee Rose Nelson, 27, of Oakland County, has since been charged by the Oakland County Prosecutor's Office with failure to stop at the scene of an accident causing serious impairment along with driving while license suspended. Nelson was arraigned on Tuesday in 45th District Court and issued a $75,000 cash bond, state police said.

A probable cause conference is scheduled for August 18.

This investigation was conducted by troopers from the Michigan State Police Metro North Post, detectives from the MSP Second District Special Investigation Section, and detectives from the Oakland County Sheriff's Office Special Investigation Unit.

"We continue to keep the child and his family in our thoughts as he recovers," state police said.

The above video originally aired on July 20, 2026.