Person of interest in custody over hit-and-run incident on Eight Mile Road, troopers say

A person of interest was taken into custody by Michigan State Police over a hit-and-run incident that left a child injured in Royal Oak Township.

The child was struck by a vehicle shortly after 11 p.m. on Sunday along westbound Eight Mile Road, east of Wyoming Avenue, state police said. While troopers were not certain where the child was coming from or going, they may have been coming from the Detroit side of the road and walking toward Royal Oak Township.

The driver who was involved then fled the scene.

State police said that a person of interest was taken into custody Monday night in connection with the investigation. A vehicle that is believed to be involved in the incident was seized.

The youth remains hospitalized, state police said.

The Michigan State Police Second District Headquarters Special Investigation Section is working on the case with assistance from the Oakland County Sheriff's Office Special Investigation Unit.

The above video originally aired on July 20, 2026.