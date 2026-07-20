Child hurt after struck by vehicle in Royal Oak Township; authorities search for driver

Michigan State Police say a young child was hit by a vehicle shortly after 11 p.m. Sunday on westbound Eight Mile Road, east of Wyoming Avenue, in Royal Oak Township.

Troopers rendered first aid before the child was taken to a local hospital.

"The only thing I can really put out there regarding the child is that they are a young juvenile. We're not going to put the specific age out there, out of respect for the family and the child, but I can confirm they are a young juvenile. They are listed in critical condition," said Michigan State Police Lt. Ty Howard.

Investigators are looking into where the child was coming from or where they were going. However, they believe the child may have been coming from the Detroit side of the road and heading toward Royal Oak Township.

Police also do not have a description of the vehicle involved.

"If anyone's seen anything or heard anything, please contact us as soon as possible because we want to try to figure out what actually occurred here," said Howard.

Howard says detectives are asking anyone who saw or heard anything to come forward. That includes people who may have heard a friend or family member talk about the crash.

"Turn yourself in, and that's the one thing I want to get out to. Turn yourself in. If you know something, say something, please," said Howard.

Anyone with information can contact the Michigan State Police Metro North Post in Oak Park or send a message through any of the department's social media pages.