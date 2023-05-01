Royal Oak synagogue vandalized with antisemitic graffiti

ROYAL OAK, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - A Royal Oak synagogue was vandalized with antisemitic graffiti last Friday.

According to the rabbi of Woodward Avenue Shul, a Jewish community center, a swastika symbol was drawn on the building as well as pro-Nazi propaganda.

Despite the incident, Rabbi Mendel Polter says an act like this will not instill fear into the Jewish people.

"We will not allow this to define us, we will not allow this to instill fear in us, we will move on and continue doing all the goodness and kindness and positivity into the world by being Jewish, by living Jewish and by practicing our religion as we know it to be right," Polter said.