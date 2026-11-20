A Royal Oak High School teacher has been placed on administrative leave after they allegedly made a threat toward students, according to school officials.

In a note sent on Thursday to students, parents and staff, principal Don Loomis did not provide details on the alleged threat, but said the staff member is not allowed on school property. Loomis said that after learning of the threat, the school called district administration and the school resource officer with the Royal Oak Police Department.

CBS News Detroit reached out to Royal Oak police for additional details and is awaiting a response. It is unclear if the staff member will face criminal charges.

Loomis says there was no indication of an immediate threat to students.

"We take all information related to student safety very seriously. Please know that student safety, both physical and emotional, is our highest priority," Loomis said. "We will not tolerate threatening language of any kind in our school, and we appreciate those who came forward to share this with us."

Loomis says students and staff can report incidents anonymously through OK2SAY or contact him directly.