Royal Oak ending contract with parking system, seeking new company

ROYAL OAK, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) — The city of Royal Oak has made a decision that will eventually change how parking is paid for on the city's streets.

If you've spent time in the Royal Oak downtown the past few years, parking may not have been the easiest, but after years of complaints, the city has decided its relationship with the parking meter company they use will soon be no more.

"It's easier to get dropped off because then I don't have to deal with being concerned if there's going to be a ticket on the car when I get back," said Bethany Leonard, a waitress at Leo's Coney Island.

"It's just annoying you don't want to do it," said Matt Yaari, of Clawson.

The city started using the Sentry Mobile parking system in December 2021.

The system has cameras that take pictures of license plate numbers and eventually mail tickets to violators. The problem is the new technology resulted in glitches, which led to incorrect tickets and had a domino effect, hurting local businesses.

The city eventually changed the system by allowing a 15-minute grace period at meters, but frustrations persisted from both residents and the city.

Royal Oak released a statement mentioning that the contract between the city and the parking meter company will conclude on Dec. 31, 2025, which is 15 months earlier than originally planned.

"We've taken your feedback to heart, and we are committed to implementing a more effective solution that aligns with the needs and expectations of everyone in Royal Oak," said Mayor Michael Fournier.

Both the city and everyone who flock to these busy streets are looking ahead to a new way to park. Leonard says the current system is not sustainable.

"A lot of people here do get tickets frequently. It's not super expensive, but it's still annoying to have to pay for something when you're just parking for work," she said.

The city will now search for a brand new parking contract with a new company.